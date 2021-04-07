CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Concerts and rodeo events are a go for Cheyenne Frontier Days this summer. Organizers tell CBS4 the decision was still unknown just a few weeks ago.

Their hope, now, is for the crowd to fill the stands.

“People come from all over the world, they want to see the West. They think of Cheyenne and the iconic images that they’ve seen in magazine,” said Carmen Hess, who owns the Wyoming Home Store downtown.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has been part of that western history for 120 years, drawing in thousands of people, until the pandemic made the tradition come to a screeching halt.

“From a personal standpoint I really miss seeing the streets full of cars,” Hess said. “It’s incredible, this is one of the happiest days around our office for a long time.”

Tom Hirsig, president and CEO of the festival, says it’s not business as usual despite the mostly-outdoor event space which spans 83 acres.

“We do have to make some modifications to like our party zones, standing room areas. I don’t think you’ll see big effect, big differences, but we all understand that can change,” he said.

Hirsig is hopeful with precautions in place, people can have fun and feel safe.

“We missed the parades, and the pancakes and all the people, it was just a little weird,” said Hess.

Tickets will go on sale for a full capacity event. Hirsig tells CBS4 the 10 day event brings in about $28 million — a welcome change to the community of about 70,000 people.