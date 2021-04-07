Anonymous Donor Will Give $33.5 Million Gift To Colorado CollegeAn anonymous donor will give $33.5 million to Colorado College. It's the largest contribution by an individual donor in the liberal arts school's history.

Outbreak Forces Elbert County Government Building To Close TemporarilyElbert County shut down its Samuel Elbert government building due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Back To Level Yellow: Jeffco Reports Rises In Cases & HospitalizationsStarting April 9, Friday, Jefferson County will move to level yellow restrictions on the state's COVID-19 dial.

Snow Scientists Monitoring Snowpack At Berthoud PassBerthoud Pass is among 115 SNOTEL sites in Colorado, and it's one of the highest where hydrologists are taking measurements.

Denver Housing Authority To Begin Radon Testing All Of Its Public Housing ComplexesMore than a year after CBS4 Investigates found dangerous radon levels in some public housing units, DHA says it will begin a year-long effort to test all of its complexes for the toxic gas.

Sign For La Raza Park Mistakenly Goes Up Earlier Than PlannedA much-anticipated park name change will have to wait a little while longer.

