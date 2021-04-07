BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury decided a verdict in the Aidan Atkinson trial in Boulder on Wednesday. They found the former starting quarterback at Fairview High School not guilty of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports the judge declared a mistrial on two other charges of unlawful sexual assault because the jury could not agree on a verdict.
Judge declares mistrial on remaining two unlawful sexual because jury was not able to reach a unanimous verdict on those counts
Atkinson, now 19, faced seven charges of sexual assault stemming from an incident on a party bus in 2018. Boulder police say multiple underage, female victims accused Atkinson of sexual assault. He was also underage at the time.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports Atkinson and a group of about 40 students from Fairview High and Boulder High rented the bus for homecoming in September of 2018. The victims came forward in August of 2019.
CBS4 is using Atkinson’s name because of the seriousness of the crimes and because he is now an adult.