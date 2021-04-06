(CBS4) – Authorities in Indiana arrested a man from Golden after they say he caused a police chase Tuesday morning. They say William Clanton, 51, drove through a yard, then into a ditch and then made his way through traffic near Mt. Vernon.
They say Clanton drove on the shoulder, passing other drivers, and then made an unsafe u-turn. Officers tried to stop him, but say he fled going more than 90 mph.
Clanton lost control and rolled the vehicle after officers used stop sticks which blew out two of his tires. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
He’s in jail facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.