CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Vail News

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Vail Police Department is investigating a theft from the Roxy store in Vail Village. Officers are asking for help to identify a woman seen placing jewelry and sunglasses into a bag before leaving the store without paying.

(credit: Vail Police Department)

The incident happened on March 6 at around 4:15 p.m. Investigators say issues with the store’s surveillance system delayed the release of the image.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Abigail Castillo at acastillo@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.

Audra Streetman