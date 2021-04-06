VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Vail Police Department is investigating a theft from the Roxy store in Vail Village. Officers are asking for help to identify a woman seen placing jewelry and sunglasses into a bag before leaving the store without paying.
The incident happened on March 6 at around 4:15 p.m. Investigators say issues with the store’s surveillance system delayed the release of the image.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Officer Abigail Castillo at acastillo@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.