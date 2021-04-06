Younger Coloradans Testing Positives For COVID While Hospitalizations Hold SteadyoMortality rates are dropping in Colorado and it’s a positive, but Zane says variants are adding a new worry.

COVID In Colorado: Jeffco Public Health Relaxes Mask Mandate For Outdoor ActivitiesJefferson County Public Health announced face masks will not be required in outdoor public spaces in the county.

Colorado Researcher Offers Answers For Those With Vaccine HesitanciesResearchers helping the COVID-19 vaccine become a reality as quickly as possible say that was their plan all along because it was essential to fighting this virus long after it had started a pandemic.

What's The Future Of Conventions After Great American Beer Festival's 2021 Cancelation?For the second year in a row, the Great American Beer Fest is skunked.

Colorado Musicians Eager For Larger Audiences, But Relish With Small CrowdsConcerts will make a comeback to Red Rocks later this month with a fraction of the audience as some indoor venues have already hosted live bands with a limited capacity but the return of shows with venues packed full of people still could be a year away.

Lakewood High Decides Against Having Prom: 'How Do You Dance & Socially Distance?'Back to full-time in person learning finally happened for Lakewood High School students Monday.