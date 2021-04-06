DENVER (CBS4) – Statewide support continues to grow for the families of the victims of last month’s shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. On Tuesday, Boulder-founded Noodles & Company is hosting a fundraiser to donate 50% of sales, a maximum of $50,000, from all Colorado locations.

Funds will be collected from 4 p.m. to close, benefitting the Colorado Healing Fund. The nonprofit collects public donations and coordinates with victim assistance organizations in Colorado to meet the needs of victims following mass tragedies.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, families, first responders, law enforcement and all the people impacted by this senseless tragedy — we share in your pain and stand with the Boulder community,” said Noodles & Company CEO Dave Boennighausen. “We were founded in Boulder 25 years ago with the simple mission to nourish and inspire, and with every bowl of noodles served, the Boulder community has inspired us in return, showing us the best of humanity through the selfless, generous, unique, and loving people who live here. We care deeply about our communities and we are proud to call Boulder and the surrounding community home. As this community comes together to mend, we’re committed to supporting the Colorado Healing Fund, which is dedicated to giving victims and their families the resources and support they need during this difficult time.”

If you’d like to help, you can find a location near you here: Noodles.com/locations.

In addition to the fundraiser, you can give directly to the Colorado Healing Fund at Noodles.com/GivingBackCO.