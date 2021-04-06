DENVER (CBS4) – Nextworld, a Colorado-based software company, is expanding its headquarters in Greenwood Village and adding more than 300 new jobs.
Nextworld officials say the jobs will span a range of functions in operations, application development, software engineering, product management, and administration. A portion of the planned new jobs are expected to be remote positions.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Storm Set To Bring Rain And Snow To Colorado On Tuesday
The company’s projected average annual wage for the planned jobs is $148,960.
The company's projected average annual wage for the planned jobs is $148,960.

Interested candidates should visit nextworld.net/careers.