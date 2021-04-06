CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) – Nextworld, a Colorado-based software company, is expanding its headquarters in Greenwood Village and adding more than 300 new jobs.

Nextworld officials say the jobs will span a range of functions in operations, application development, software engineering, product management, and administration. A portion of the planned new jobs are expected to be remote positions.

The company’s projected average annual wage for the planned jobs is $148,960.

Interested candidates should visit nextworld.net/careers.

