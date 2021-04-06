(CBS4) – California-based hamburger chain In-N-Out Burger has confirmed two more locations will open in Colorado — in Thornton and Loveland.

Carl Arena, Vice President of Real Estate and Development says the company is working on a site on the corner of East 136th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Thornton. He says it is still early in the development process.

“Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us around five to six months to build a restaurant and open for business. That said, there is some preparatory work to be done before we can even start construction so it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date,” Arena told CBS4.

“We are very enthusiastic about having this great location in Thornton, and we appreciate our customers who have shared their anticipation with us as well,” he said.

Another location is expected in Loveland.

Loveland mayor pro tem Don Overcash announced on his Facebook page that Galloway and Company is working with the city’s planning department to build an In-N-Out restaurant in an area currently occupied by the closed Mimi’s Cafe in Centerra Marketplace at 5704 McWhinney Blvd.

In-N-Out has already opened three Colorado locations in the past year. The first opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours.

The queue for the drive thru wrapped around the Town Center mall and caused traffic issues on surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should get in line because the wait was over 12 hours.

In February, another In-N-Out opened at 9171 W. Westview Road in Lone Tree

The burger chain confirmed they will open another location in Castle Rock, and officials have said they are also considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins.

The company did not give official opening dates for the new Colorado locations.

For more information, go to https://www.in-n-out.com/