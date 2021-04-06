DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies along the Front Range before clouds take over and rain develops around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

The rain for Denver and the Front Range will become likely mainly after 2 p.m. but a few rain drops are possible even earlier. A good chance for rain showers will continue through at least 6 p.m. when decreasing chances through about midnight. It’s also possible a few snow flakes could mix in with the rain mainly after 8 p.m.

The vast majority of neighborhoods along the I-25 urban corridor will get well under 0.25″ of rain. However, a few spots could end up with more than 0.25 so it could be very healthy rain in some areas.

In terms of mountain snow, while the chance is good there will be scattered snow showers above 9,000 feet Tuesday and Tuesday night, it won’t amount to much. Nevertheless, this will likely be the last significant snow of the season before many ski areas close this upcoming weekend including Steamboat, Monarch, Keystone, and Beaver Creek.

The storm moving across Colorado on Tuesday will follow the cold front that passed over much of the state Monday night. The front will keep temperatures at least 25 degrees colder in most areas on Tuesday compared to Monday when Denver officially reached 81 degrees.

The front does reach southern Colorado until later in the day on Tuesday and therefore temperatures will stay warmer south of Monument Hills. This is why much of the southern part of the state is under another Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for high fire danger.

After a chilly start in the metro area Wednesday morning with temperatures near freezing, temperatures will moderate Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. That’s close to normal for the second week in April. Then up and down temperatures will continue through the weekend with nothing extreme on either end of the temperature spectrum.