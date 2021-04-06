AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The VA is stepping up efforts to get all veterans vaccinated for COVID-19. Some of that help is coming from Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado.
Bennet toured a temporary vaccine clinic in Aurora on Tuesday. He also talked about his plan to speed the delivery of vaccines while putting veterans to work.READ MORE: Dr. Dave Hnida's Message To Those Unsure About Vaccine: Follow The 'COVID Golden Rule'
He introduced a bill last year to create a “health force” to train 100,000 people for jobs in public health, with veterans getting priority. Congress included $8 billion in the latest stimulus to fund the bill.READ MORE: In-N-Out Burger Coming To Thornton And Loveland
Bennet said the health force is modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps that Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt created after the Great Depression to put people back to work by building public infrastructure.MORE NEWS: It's Official: MLB All-Star Game Will Be Held At Coors Field
A recent study found Colorado’s public health system is 40% underfunded.