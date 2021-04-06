CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Renaissance Festival is making a comeback in Colorado. Organizers announced the festival will open July 3 for a full eight week run.

They say they worked closely with the city of Larkspur.

“We are confident we can provide the “laughter, joy and merriment” for Coloradans.

Larkspur sits in Douglas County which is part of Tri-County Health. Health officials with that department announced on April 5 masks would not be required in outdoor settings.

Specific rules for the renaissance festival have not yet been announced.

