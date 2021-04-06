AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Community Police Task Force presented several recommendations for police accountability at Monday’s city council meeting. The task force wants the city to create an Independent Watchdog office with the authority to investigate police for alleged wrongdoing.
The proposed Office of Police Accountability, Transparency and Transformation, or OPATT, would essentially become part of the city’s government. The office is one of several police reform recommendations before Aurora City Council.
Councilmembers will have the final say on whether the proposal passes. The next city council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on April 12.