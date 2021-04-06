ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects accused of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The armed robbery was reported around 6 p.m. on Monday at the KFC located at 7140 North Pecos Street in Denver.
Investigators say two men entered the store through a back door and rounded up employees at gunpoint. The suspects then collected cash from the registers and left the restaurant.
Both suspects are described as Hispanic men of medium height. One man was armed with a black handgun and the other was armed with a shotgun.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous.