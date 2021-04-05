CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
JEFFERSON & CLEAR CREEK COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) — US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon is getting a $5 million dollar facelift. The first of many projects started Monday — and there will be a full closure from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Sundays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. along US 6 between CO 119 and I-70/US 40 (the area highlighted in blue on the map below). This overnight full closure schedule will remain in place through the month of June.

(credit: CBS)

Motorists heading to Black Hawk will need to follow detour signs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin by replacing all tunnel lighting.

The work will be completed in two phases in spring and fall of 2021, with a summer shutdown to accommodate seasonal motorists.

The first phase of the project includes updating the lighting in tunnels 5 and 6, which is the section of US 6 between CO 119 and I-70/US 40. This phase is expected to be completed in June 2021, with a summer shutdown until the second phase begins in October.

The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather/unforeseen circumstances.

