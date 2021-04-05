Lelon Lewis Identified As Pilot Killed In Plane Crash Near DeckersThe pilot killed in a plane crash over the weekend has been identified. Lelon Lewis, 66, was the only person on board the plane when it crashed in a rugged area northwest of Deckers on Saturday.

23 minutes ago

‘Isabella Joy Thallas Act’: Bill Requiring Owners To Report Stolen Guns Passes Colorado HouseColorado lawmakers in the House passed a bill requiring gun owners to report to law enforcement within five days of realizing their firearms have been lost or stolen. The bill was renamed the Isabella Joy Thallas Act, after the Denver woman who was murdered last summer with a stolen weapon that was never reported.

26 minutes ago

Marco Garcia-Bravo Sentenced After Taking Plea Deal In Trial For Execution-Style MurdersA judge sentenced Marco Garcia-Bravo, 24, to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder of two high school students. The murders happened four years ago in the spring of 2017.

26 minutes ago

Boulder King Soopers No Longer A Crime Scene After ShootingThe King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder where the mass shooting happened last month is no longer a crime scene. Investigators turned over the store to management on Monday.

26 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Jeffco Public Health Relaxes Mask Mandate For Outdoor ActivitiesJefferson County Public Health announced face masks will not be required in outdoor public spaces in the county. The change takes effect April 5 until May 6 unless otherwise changed.

26 minutes ago

One Person Was Injured After A Vehicle Caught FireDenver firefighters were able to get on scene quickly and put out the fire.

2 hours ago