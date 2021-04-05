(CBS4) — More students in the Cherry Creek School District, Adams 14 and Jeffco Public Schools returned to full-time in-person learning on Monday.
In Jefferson County, students in grades 6 through 12 will be back in classrooms for in-person learning Monday through Thursday.
“Throughout this school year, we have found that students in these grades benefit from having Fridays for individual meetings with their teachers, catch up on school work, and have an opportunity for targeted academic and social-emotional supports through student support services,” district officials stated. “In addition, teachers and staff utilize Fridays for much needed planning time to support student learning in both in-person and remote environments.”
Masks are still required and students must practice social distancing and limit congregating. Families do have the option to continue with remote learning.
Secondary students at Adams County District 14 also returned to in-person learning four days a week.
Cherry Creek School District began offering in-person learning for all K-12 students five days a week on Monday.