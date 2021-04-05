MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Tickets for the renovated Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway are once again on sale. After a few years on pause to replace the tracks and train cars, the railway is getting ready to reopen.
Tickets are $58 for adults and $48 for children under 12. Crews are installing the new coaches and tracks as part of the $100 million renovations in Manitou Springs to take passengers to the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet altitude. The first ride of the season is scheduled for the end of May.
Buy tickets by visiting cograilway.com.