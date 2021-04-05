MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A male driver and his female passenger were killed Sunday near Wiggins when their vehicle collided head-on with a semi.
Highway 34 was closed between Morgan County Roads 3 and 4 for almost five and a half hours because of the crash.
Monday, the Colorado State Patrol identified the deceased as 43-year-old Anthony Lucero of Denver and 28-year-old Stephanie Maestas of Lakewood.
CSP also confirmed that the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen late last week.
CSP also confirmed that the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen late last week.

The report was filed with the Denver Police Department, CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said. It is not known at this point if Lucero and Maestas were involved in the theft.
The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old man from Iowa, was uninjured. A passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.
CSP is still investigating the circumstances of the crash. It occurred at about 10:45 a.m.
CSP added that this section of Highway 34 is a two-lane road.
