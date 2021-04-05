LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Back to full-time in person learning finally happened for Lakewood High School students Monday.

“It was in fact quite strange to have what I would say is a normal feeling school day,” Dan Bock, Lakewood High School Principal said.

Students had been learning through hybrid and in person before spring break, but something just felt different now that classes were in session five days a week at school.

“Traffic was back which we haven’t had traffic. We haven’t had parking issues. We do screening still and screening was still backed up,” Bock said.

In a lot of ways, it felt normal, even as only 70% of the students actually came back, the rest have chosen remote learning through the end of the year. Unlike before the pandemic, students had to wear masks, maintain social distance and keep up their hand hygiene.

“I have to say our students were great about wearing masks, but it is a challenge to keep adolescents socially distant,” Bock explained to CBS4.

Students are aware if their COVID-19 infection numbers go up, classes might have to go remote again. So, things seem moving in the right direction, but as much as things are moving back, some activities will have to wait.

“We’re not doing a prom because how do you dance and socially distance?” Bock asked.

It’s a blow to some seniors as the school must play it safe, especially since a breakout or a sick student might not be able to go to graduation.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has not said to cancel prom outright, but it did send out guidance to schools. One of the recommendations is to have them even in small pods or held outside. Lakewood High administrators decided they will celebrate seniors at the zoo instead or prom.

“The hope is it will feel somewhat normal in very strange times, so I do think there is some optimism with this full return to school,” Bock added.

Jefferson County, where Lakewood is located, is currently in the blue COVID dial.