DENVER (CBS4)– Last week, the University of Denver announced Jeff Wulbrun as the 33rd men’s basketball coach in program history.

“On the offensive side, you’re going to see a team that will try to attack other teams in transition,” Wulbrun said when asked what style he’ll bring to a Pioneers program that’s won just nine games over the past two seasons.

“You’ll see a team that plays really unselfishly, and our shot selection will be very good. On the defensive end, you’ll see a well-schooled man-to-man defensive team that will try to keep the other team out of the restricted area, and will really scramble well.”

Wulbrun joins the Pios after spending the past five seasons at Stanford, a position that he thinks will help him be successful at DU.

“I wanted to come to the right place,” Wulbrun said when asked why DU made sense for his first head coaching job.

“We talk about ‘fit’ with student-athletes all the time. ‘Fit’ is just as important for the head coach. This is a great fit. When this job came open, I turned to my wife and said, ‘This is the one.’”

“I love being at prestigious academic institutions and selling that. And obviously, the University of Denver is that. This is an institution where I can recruit kids that strive for excellence in everything they do. This is an institution where I can establish a great culture, and I think culture is such an important component in building a basketball program.”

Wulbrun knows he has an uphill battle at DU, but is ready to embrace that challenge.

“I’m a builder, and the challenge to build this program and do something really special here that hasn’t been done before is so appealing to me.”

As for realistic expectations, after a two-win season last year, Wulburn says the main goal will be progress.

“I want to be in the conversation next year for one of the most improved teams in college basketball. I think that’s a realistic goal for us.”