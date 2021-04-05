DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting with deputies over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as Samuel Yeager.
Yeager, 23, died at Interstate 25 and the Happy Canyon Road Exit on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man with a gun. The shooting with deputies happened shortly after.
Update to #HappyCanyonOIS: The Douglas County Coroner's Office has legally identified the decedent as Samuel YEAGER, a 23-year-old male. The investigation is on going at this time and more information will be released tomorrow in an official press release.
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021
The I-25 ramp at Happy Canyon Road was closed in both directions for several hours.