By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting with deputies over the weekend. The suspect has been identified as Samuel Yeager.

(credit: Douglas County)

Yeager, 23, died at Interstate 25 and the Happy Canyon Road Exit on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man with a gun. The shooting with deputies happened shortly after.

The I-25 ramp at Happy Canyon Road was closed in both directions for several hours.

