DENVER (CBS4) – After shattering a record high in Denver on Easter Sunday, another record is possible Monday before a powerful front brings much colder weather and good chance for rain on Tuesday.

Denver officially reached 80 degrees on Sunday which easily broke the previous record for the date (76 degrees from April 4, 1967) and tied for second place on the list of warmest Easter Sundays on record regardless of the date.

The record high on Monday in Denver is 82 degrees from April 5, 1991. The forecast calls for at least 81 degrees so it’s possible the record could be at least tied.

Elsewhere around the state on Monday, temperatures will approach 90 degrees for many areas on the Eastern Plains while most mountain towns up to 9,500 feet should reach at least the 60s for high temperatures on Monday.

Then Colorado will experience a huge change behind a cold front that will initially arrive in the evening on Monday. The front will drop temperatures at least 20 to 25 degrees for Tuesday. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will drop into the 50s for Tuesday which is much closer to normal for early April.

In addition, light snow is likely in the mountains starting Monday night before a chance for rain develops for Denver and the Front Range mainly in the afternoon on Tuesday. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder virtually anywhere in the state on Tuesday but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures could also become just cold enough in the Denver metro area for a brief period of snow late Tuesday evening. No snow accumulation is expected outside of the mountains.

Looking farther ahead, sunshine will return on Wednesday with near normal temperatures. Then warmer weather will return on Thursday but lower 70s is the best we’ll do in the Denver metro area. It could be at least a few weeks before the Front Range has any chance of seeing 80 degree warmth again.