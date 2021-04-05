DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have adjusted their prices for season ticket holders this season. The organization didn’t increase prices, instead, the Broncos adjusted their prices to account for 9 regular-season home games and 1 preseason game as opposed to 8 regular-season home games and 2 preseason games.
The Broncos sent a letter to season ticket holders ahead of the April 29 first renewal payment deadline. According to the Broncos letter, "The average ticket price will reflect a home schedule at Empower Field at Mile High featuring 10 games (9 reg. season & 1 preseason)." The Broncos also noted that parking prices will remain the same.
The organization is planning to play home games at full capacity, "The Broncos along with the entire NFL are preparing to play games this season with full capacity. Please know our organization remains in constant contact with state/health officials, and we will always make decisions with the safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff as the number one priority."
The Broncos also included another change to season ticket holders, a “Broncos Plus” perk that includes a 20% discount on in-stadium concessions and merchandise.
The letter states, "This program will also offer unique incentives and rewards such as first opportunities to pre-and post-game field experiences, alumni meet and greets, and access to players and coaches."
The organization also mentioned in the letter that season ticket holders and fans can enjoy an upgraded experience at home games, including an emphasis on safety and cleanliness.