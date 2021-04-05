DENVER (CBS4) – The MLB All-Star game is expected to move to Coors Field this summer, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but last week Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.

An official announcement from Major League Baseball is expected Tuesday morning.

Nolan and Trevor starting side by side at Coors Field once more?! https://t.co/jpFUkXiXee — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 6, 2021

The last time Coors Field hosted the All-Star game was in 1998. The game will be played July 13.

The MLB commissioner released this statement to CBS Sports:

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

“We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.”