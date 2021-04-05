DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, the Great American Beer Fest is skunked. The iconic Colorado event usually brings in 60,000 people and millions of dollars to downtown.

“We understand the fall is a long time away, but when we were looking at all of the unknowns that are on the landscape with COVID. We could not in good conscience move forward asking our brewers to enter reserved space, brew different beers, when we don’t know what the fall is going to look like,” said Bob Pease the President and CEO of the Brewers Association.

In GABF’s place, a smaller business-to-business Craft brewers Conference and Brew Expo America will take place in September. The Brewers Association say it’s hoping to draw about 6,000 people to trade show and educational seminars.

“We’ll be able to put in place whatever social distancing and COVID precautions are needed based on the environment in September. We just have a lot more ability to be flexible,” Pease said. “It’s not the great step forward we were hoping for in 2021, but it’s definitely a step forward in the right direction.”

“Last year was difficult. We lost over $800 million of economic impact as a result of the Pandemic. We knew the beginning of 2021 was going to be equally tough,” said President and CEO of Visit Denver Richard Scharf. “You have to have six, sometimes eight months to plan for a convention. So, they have to go by the information we have today to have a successful meeting. Sometimes there’s just not enough information to put together a successful conference. Especially the numbers we would see at a beer festival.”

The expectation is leisure travel will come back quickly as vaccinations increase through the spring. Business and convention travel is lagging and sending a ripple effect into restaurants and hotels surrounding the convention center.

“We know that the meeting planners want to get meetings going again. We also know some companies have travel restrictions and some people don’t feel comfortable yet,” Sharf said.

An event the size of GABF is seeing similar problem. Normally it can bring an economic impact near $40 million for Denver.

“It’s too many people and it’s too many unknowns,” Pease said. “Disappointment but understanding is how I would characterize the feedback and comments we’re seeing on social media.”