BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder where the mass shooting happened last month is no longer a crime scene. Investigators turned over the store to management on Monday.
Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence.READ MORE: Federal Boulevard Partially Closed For Serious Crash
The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, and investigators have not released a motive for the attack.READ MORE: Secondary Students In 3 Districts Now Back In Classrooms 4 Or 5 Days A Week
Detectives have finished processing the scene where 10 people were gunned down two weeks ago. The store remains closed. The company that owns King Soopers, Kroger, has not announced when the store will reopen.
The suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder among other charges. He remains in custody.MORE NEWS: Marco Garcia-Bravo Sentenced After Taking Plea Deal In Trial For Execution-Style Murders
Those killed were police Officer Eric Talley; Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.