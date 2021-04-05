JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Human Services planted a pinwheel garden Monday to mark the beginning of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Staff and families were there to mark the occasion and bring awareness to prevention.
In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the “Pinwheels for Prevention” campaign. The display of blue and silver pinwheels is now an annual tradition across Colorado.
One in five Colorado parents say they feel like they have no one they can turn to for day-to-day emotional support in raising children. There is help available.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437). This hotline is available 24/7. If you see a child in a life-threatening situation, call 911 immediately.