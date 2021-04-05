Colorado Researcher Offers Answers For Those With Vaccine HesitanciesResearchers helping the COVID-19 vaccine become a reality as quickly as possible say that was their plan all along because it was essential to fighting this virus long after it had started a pandemic.

What's The Future Of Conventions After Great American Beer Festival's 2021 Cancelation?For the second year in a row, the Great American Beer Fest is skunked.

Colorado Musicians Eager For Larger Audiences, But Relish With Small CrowdsConcerts will make a comeback to Red Rocks later this month with a fraction of the audience as some indoor venues have already hosted live bands with a limited capacity but the return of shows with venues packed full of people still could be a year away.

Lakewood High Decides Against Having Prom: 'How Do You Dance & Socially Distance?'Back to full-time in person learning finally happened for Lakewood High School students Monday.

COVID In Colorado: U.S. Northern Command To Set Up Vaccination EffortThe federal government is getting involved in Colorado's effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Masks Still Required At Coors Field Coloradans are reminded that masks are still required at Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field.