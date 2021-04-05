CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A barn caught fire in unincorporated Douglas County, outside of Parker, Monday evening. South Metro firefighters responded to the bard on East Parker Road.

Smoke from a barn fire in Parker (credit: CBS)

They say the fire is contained to the barn, but a smoke plume could be seen for miles.

“Crews are utilizing tenders to bring water to the scene and extinguishing the fire using 2 1/2″ blitz lines,” fire officials said.

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear how the fire stated or if any people or animals are hurt.

Danielle Chavira