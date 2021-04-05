PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A barn caught fire in unincorporated Douglas County, outside of Parker, Monday evening. South Metro firefighters responded to the bard on East Parker Road.
They say the fire is contained to the barn, but a smoke plume could be seen for miles.READ MORE: Man, Woman Killed In Head-On With Semi Were Driving Stolen Car
“Crews are utilizing tenders to bring water to the scene and extinguishing the fire using 2 1/2″ blitz lines,” fire officials said.
MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: U.S. Northern Command To Set Up Vaccination Effort
Fully involved barn fire. Defensive mode protecting nearby buildings. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/0LGx9AuF44READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 5, 2021
It’s not clear how the fire stated or if any people or animals are hurt.