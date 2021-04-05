COVID In Colorado: U.S. Northern Command To Set Up Vaccination EffortThe federal government is getting involved in Colorado's effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Masks Still Required At Coors Field Coloradans are reminded that masks are still required at Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field.

COVID In Colorado: Jeffco Public Health Relaxes Mask Mandate For Outdoor ActivitiesJefferson County Public Health announced face masks will not be required in outdoor public spaces in the county.

FEMA To Open COVID Vaccine Site In Pueblo County, Accelerates Outreach To Rural CommunitiesFEMA will open a COVID vaccine clinic in Pueblo County next week as part of a push to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations in Pueblo and rural communities in Southern Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: City Of Aurora Wants To Make Sure No Community Is Left Out, Hosts Vaccine Clinic At The StampedeThe City of Aurora and its partners who are working to overcome barriers put on a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend for residents.

Ryder Heuston, Who Survived Terrible Skiing Accident At Breckenridge, Now Advocates For Helmets On Colorado SlopesThe expert skier missed his landing by a foot and came down hard on a rock.