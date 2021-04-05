ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say robbed a Circle K on Washington Street. They responded to the convenience store on Sunday at around 4:45 p.m.
Investigators say the male suspect walked into the store wearing a bandana-styled face mask and showed a semi-automatic handgun to the clerk. The suspect then demanded money, which the clerk handed over.
The suspect then ran away in an unknown directions.
Anyone who has more information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP with any information. Tips can remain anonymous.