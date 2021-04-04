JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Search and rescue crews began conducting air and ground operations west of Decker on Sunday after a plane was reported missing the night before.
At 11 a.m., Michael Taplin, a spokesman with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, told CBS4 that the downed plane's location was discovered from aircraft overhead. A group of search and rescue personnel is hiking in to the site and should arrive around noon.
There is no indication at this time how many people were inside the plane and whether they have survived.
Copter4 found search and rescue crews have set up the operation’s base at the Wigwam Creek Trailhead west of Deckers.
Taplin described the terrain near the crash site as difficult.
The downed plane has been located. We are working on getting troops on the ground to check on the pilot and the wreck site. https://t.co/047f8JzRqn pic.twitter.com/f2pyHqAOum
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 4, 2021
Taplin said an emergency alert beacon’s signal was called into Park County dispatch Saturday night. The area of the beacon’s source was later determined to in Jefferson County.
“The likelihood that it goes off accidentally is very low,” Taplin said, indicating that a crash was likely.
Taplin said the plane is described as a smaller, single-engine type.
Now that this is a confirmed crash, JCSO will be handing over the scene and subsequent investigation to the Federal Aviation Adminstration and National Transportation Safety Board, Taplin added.
According to radio traffic originating at the scene, a flight plan was not made for this plane's most recent flight.