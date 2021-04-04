(CBS4) — Music will soon be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre and we recently chatted with Lotus, the band that will be the first to take the stage later this month. Jesse Miller plays bass in the band and went to high school in Lakewood. He said he’s just as excited as the fans for live music at Red Rocks.
The state has given Red Rocks Amphitheatre approval to reopen, with capacity limited to 2,500 people.
The first event is scheduled for April 23 and 24.
“NEW SHOWS: That’s right, we’re ready to welcome you back to #RedRocksCO with two nights of Lotus,” officials wrote on Facebook. Tickets go on sale Friday at redrocksonline.com
