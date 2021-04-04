(AP) – A man was killed after crashing his powered paraglider in a field. Officials received multiple 911 calls after the paraglider crashed at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Erie.
The adult, male pilot was unresponsive when medical personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead a the scene. No apparent equipment malfunctions were reported by witnesses who observed the crash and the cause is under investigation.
