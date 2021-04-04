DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s current warm weather pattern really ramped up the heat for Easter! Denver broke the record high that had been around since 1967 by 4 degrees! With 80 degrees at Denver International Airport that was more than enough to shatter the long standing all time temp for Sunday.
Statewide temperatures on Saturday were well above normal for this time of year. Fort Collins also had a record high of 78 degrees.
The flat ridge of high pressure bringing in the heat will hold for Monday where the record high is 82 degrees. Denver will get awfully close to that.
A cold front will drop temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing in a chance for mountain snow along with a few showers and thunderstorms for eastern Colorado including Denver.