(CBS4) – Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office learned in March 2019 that a 13-year-old student received an inappropriate photo from a man. The sheriff's office's child sex offender internet investigations unit, known as CHEEZO, then took over the child's digital persona.
The suspect sent more inappropriate images of himself to the investigator portraying the victim.
The suspect was identified in May 2019 as Milgate Primary School teacher Liam Wilkinson of Warrandyte, Victoria in Australia.
JCSO worked with Interpol and the Australian Federal Police who executed a search warrant and filed charges against Wilkinson.
On March 28, 2021, a JCSO investigator provided pre-trial testimony for the case to the Australian court. That testimony was so compelling that Wilkinson pleaded guilty to the charge of using a carriage service to transmit indecent material to a child.
