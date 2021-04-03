DENVER (CBS4) – Late last month the Colorado Rockies cut the ribbon on the franchise’s massive new mixed-use development called McGregor Square. The 659,000 square-foot development includes three tours, and sits on the square block right across from Coors Field, at 20th and Wazee.
“We started to design this about three years ago, times were much different then,” said Dick Monfort, owner of the Rockies.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Warm And Dry With Some Record Highs Likely This Weekend
Two of the towers on the property are 13 stories, the third is building is 11 stories, and they will house a hotel, condominiums, restaurants, a food hall, offices and retail space. There is also an outdoor plaza featuring a big screen where Rockies fans can gather on gamedays.
“Thanks to over 1,000 incredible craftsmen and craftswomen. This is what we ended up with,” Monfort said.READ MORE: Double Shooting In Denver: Elias Chavez And Tlaloc Chavez Arrested In Shooting At Alameda & Federal
Sage Hospitality Group is running the 183-room, boutique hotel, called The Rally.
“One thing I can promise you is an opening day victory today,” said Walter Isenberg, CEO of Sage Hospitality, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
There are 103 condominiums that are on sale now, starting at $500,000. Floor plans range from studios to 2 bedroom penthouses.MORE NEWS: Many Still Searching For Vaccine Appointments As Health Officials Try To Convince Others To Get It
McGregor Square has been under construction since 2018, and opens at a time when people are just starting to come back downtown after pandemic quarantining. The Rockies hope it will be a draw all year long.