(CBS4) – A man is under arrest Saturday after a shooting in the western part of the Denver metro area. One person was taken to the hospital after the shooting and the severity of their injuries isn’t known so far.
(CBS4) – A man is under arrest Saturday after a shooting in the western part of the Denver metro area. One person was taken to the hospital after the shooting and the severity of their injuries isn't known so far.

It happened on the 4500 block of South Braun Way, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tweet that went out at 2:30 p.m. That's a block or two to the west of Bear Creek Golf Course and just outside of Lakewood's city limits.
JCSO is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of S Braun Way. One individual has been transported to a hospital and one adult male is in custody. There is no current threat to the public. There will be police activity in the area. This is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/NHnvvMm1bS
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 3, 2021
The sheriff’s office said there “will be police activity in the area” because the investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing. They said there is no threat to the public.