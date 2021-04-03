GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Weld County are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight. Greeley police responded to a home burglary alarm at approximately 3:30 a.m. just south of Aims Community College.
When they arrived at the home, located on the 2100 block of 50th Avenue, they heard gunshots coming from inside.
Police say minutes later a man exited the house with a gun in his hand. He was not cooperative with officers and they fired shots and the man was struck with one round.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.