WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In order to vaccinate as many Coloradans as quickly as possible the Weld County Health Department is calling on volunteers of all capabilities to help operate two mass vaccination sites. Both medical, and non-medical, volunteers are asked to sign up through the county to help make vaccination clinics in Evans and Longmont successful.

Though many may think the volunteers needed for vaccine clinics should have medical background, Weld County’s Eric Aakko said those without medical expertise equally play a role in saving lives.

“Volunteers are going to play a huge roll in the success of these clinics because we want to get as many people through as possible,” Aakko told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Without volunteers to do things like sanitizing surfaces, direct traffic or check temperatures Aakko said the clinics would not work as efficiently as possible.

“We have a lot of non-medical rolls for people to play,” Aakko said. “These volunteers are going to play a critical role in helping save lives. Even if you are helping direct traffic, you are helping save lives.”

Annette Odell, a nurse practitioner for the county, said being involved in the vaccine clinics has been one of the most rewarding parts of her career as of late.

“It’s been a great privilege to administer these vaccines, because most everybody that comes to our clinic is so grateful and appreciative,” Odell said. “I see people in tears when they are done.”

Odell is one of thousands each day who is administering the vaccine to patients. While she directly provides the potentially life-saving vaccines to patients, she said the roles of everyone involved equally helps the public.

“It makes you feel good about helping the public again,” Odell said.

In order to volunteer you must be at least 18 years old. However, you do not have to be a resident of Weld County.

Volunteers will be asked to help out when they can, between Mondays and Thursdays. Volunteers would work in Evans at the Sunrise Monfort Family Clinic Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those volunteering on Wednesdays would be asked to help out at the Longmont vaccine clinic at 4209 County Road 24½.

“Ultimately, this is saving lives. And that is just a great feeling to know we are helping out getting back to normal,” Odell said.

If you would like to volunteer for either medical or non-medical positions email VxProvider@co.weld.co.us. Volunteers could be put to work as soon as Monday, April 5.