DENVER(CBS)- The Mile High City starts off the Easter weekend in record territory. At 2:25pm Saturday afternoon the official temperature for Denver recorded at Denver International Airport hit 78 degrees! This ties the all time record high for the date.
The warm temperatures are being brought on by a strong, flat high pressure ridge moving very slowly across the southwest into the southern Rockies. Easter sunrise is at 6:39 am. Skies should be partly cloudy with increasing high clouds as the day goes on.
The heat wave will continue through Monday with high temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Easter Sunday is 76 degrees set in 1943. It looks like Denver will break that record.
A cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing mountain snow and the chance for a few thunderstorms over the northeastern plains.