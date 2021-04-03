CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Rockies, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – A cat ran across Coors Field during the baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night and got many cheers from the grandstands. Attendees could be seen shouting with glee and capturing the unexpected scene on their cellphones.

The animal started by running across the diamond, then it made its way into the outfield. The long haired grey cat then took a break in the outfield and a stadium employee chased it for a few steps and captured it and took it off the field.

A cat runs onto the field and past Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 2, 2021 in Denver.

A cat runs onto the field and past Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Rockies ended up losing the game by a score of 11-6.

Jesse Sarles