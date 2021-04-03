DENVER (CBS4) – A cat ran across Coors Field during the baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night and got many cheers from the grandstands. Attendees could be seen shouting with glee and capturing the unexpected scene on their cellphones.
Hi. Have a great Caturday! 😼 pic.twitter.com/65DI03CGMW
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 3, 2021
The animal started by running across the diamond, then it made its way into the outfield. The long haired grey cat then took a break in the outfield and a stadium employee chased it for a few steps and captured it and took it off the field.
The Rockies ended up losing the game by a score of 11-6.