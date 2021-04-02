ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing an Uber driver in Denver was just sentenced to 30 years in prison in Oregon in a separate case. Investigators say Matthew Fanelli, 32, killed the Uber driver in Denver and then went on a crime spree in Wyoming, Utah, and finally Oregon.
Fanelli will be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge here, authorities said. Police say he is responsible for the shooting death of David Rosenthal in Denver back in 2019. Rosenthal was driving for Uber when police say Fanelli shot and killed him in a carjacking.
In Oregon, investigators say Fanelli shot a former fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipped the man’s girlfriend in an attempt to steal their car.