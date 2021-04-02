COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Extends Mask Mandate Another 30 DaysThe governor said the new public health order will have "modifications that account for where Colorado is in the pandemic."

COVID In Colorado: Buses Become Mobile Vaccine Clinics, Take Fight Against Pandemic On The RoadFour buses will soon be roaming the state, heading to rural and underserved communities to bring the vaccine closer to Coloradans who want it.

COVID In Denver: Mask Mandate Will Stay Until May, Mayor Michael Hancock SaysMayor Michael Hancock said everyone needs to stay vigilant because cases have been inching up over the last several weeks.

'Joey's Law' Aims To Save Kids Who Have Seizures At SchoolA young man who once suffered seizures every day in school could change the way public schools across Colorado respond to seizures.

Summit & Teller Counties Announce COVID Restrictions Amid Rising Case NumbersSummit and Teller counties recently announced COVID-19 restrictions due to rising case numbers.

'Everybody Should Be Cautious': Colorado Doctor Watching How Young Teens React To Pfizer VaccineDoctors at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children are optimistic about the advancement because it could help prevent future hospitalizations.