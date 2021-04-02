DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple Denver metro area police agencies need help identifying three suspects in 10 recent bank robberies. The suspects did what’s called a “takeover” robbery, where they held bank employees and customers at gunpoint. They also covered their faces with masks and winter face coverings.
The following bank robberies have all happened since Jan. 6 and are connected, according to the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force:
Jan. 6: Key Bank, 10502 E. Arizona Pl, Aurora
Feb. 4: BBVA Compass Bank, 800 Broadway, Denver
Feb. 8: Key Bank, 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora
Feb. 8: Key Bank, 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial
Feb. 9: BBVA Compass Bank, 8101 E. Belleview, Denver
Feb. 18: FirstBank, 1316 E. Evans, Denver
March 1: Key Bank, 6405 E. Hampden, Denver
March 17: FirstBank, 8901 E. Hampden Ave, Denver
March 31: Key Bank, 3410 E. 1st St, Denver
March 31: BBVA Compass Bank, 8008 Yarrow St, Arvada
The FBI shared the following descriptions:
– Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 5’04” to 5’06” tall with a thin build.
– Suspect #2 is described as a Black male, approximately 5’08” to 5’10” tall with a thin build.
– Suspect #3 is described as approximately 5’06” to 5’10” tall with a thin build.
If you have any information about the suspects you are asked to contact authorities, but they are reminding the public that they are armed and dangerous. People who have tips should call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), where you can remain anonymous.
In addition to the standard $10,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, FirstBank will also pay an additional $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction.