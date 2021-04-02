(CBS4) — A private memorial service for Tralona Bartkowiak was held Friday. Bartkowiak was one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday, March 22. Bartkowiak was 49 years old and recently engaged.
The service began with a cleansing ceremony, with a focus on solace, love, nurturing, and laughter.
During the service, the officiant blessed Bartkowiak’s engagement ring and gave it to her fiance — saying love like theirs exists after death.
Bartkowiak, known as "Lonna" to many, owned Umba Love in downtown Boulder. Members of the community left flowers, candles and notes outside the store after learning of her death.
“A celebration of Tralona’s life, open to the public and the media, will be held when the weather is warmer,” organizers said.
The family will release more information about that event in the months to come. Remembrance information can be found on Facebook.
The official Go Fund me to support Tralona’s family can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-lonna-bartkowiak