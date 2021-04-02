EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities in the Eagle County pulled over two driver for speeding on April Fools’ Day and found serious amounts of illegal drugs. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team (GRANITE) stopped both cars on Thursday morning, for speeding 10-19 over the posted speed limit and left lane violations.
During the traffic investigation, it was determined that the drivers of both vehicles were traveling together. Both drivers gave consent to have their vehicles searched.READ MORE: "Kind Of Magical": Wood Works Explores The Endless Inspiration Of Wood
A K-9 officer alerted to the odor of narcotics on one of the vehicles and deputies found approximately 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin, and .25 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: General Public Can Now Register To Get Vaccine
The suspects, Iran Obed Torres, age 19 of Phoenix, Arizona, and Guadalupe Valdez Jr age 21, of Tolleson, Arizona were arrested and are now facing several felony drug charges.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Launches Mobile Vaccination Site In Eaton
If you think you may have any information about this type of crime, suspect(s), or this type of activity, please call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com