Double Shooting In Denver: Elias Chavez And Tlaloc Chavez Arrested In Shooting At Alameda And FederalPolice have arrested two men in connection with a deadly double shooting in Denver on Thursday. Elias Chavez, 22, and Tlaloc Chavez, 22, are being held for investigation of first degree murder.

AAA Colorado Excited After CDC OKs Travel Without Testing Inside U.S. For Those Fully VaccinatedA spokesman for AAA Colorado says it is exciting news for the travel industry: people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel within the United States without testing or quarantining. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents Of A Memory Care Facility Enjoyed A Sweet Outing Today, Their First In Over A YearA group of residents visited Krispy Kreme Doughnuts today to receive their free donut for being fully vaccinated.

Easter Weekend Coming In With Near Record TemperaturesWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

The General Public Can Now Sign Up To Get The COVID Vaccine In ColoradoThose who are 16 and older can now sign up and get the COVID vaccine in Colorado.

Denver Donates 13 Bison To Cheyenne And Arapaho TribesMore than a dozen wild bison from Denver are being returned to their native homes on tribal lands. On Friday, Denver officials presented 13 American Bison from from Genesee Park and Daniels Park to the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes. The bison are descendants of the last wild bison in North America.

