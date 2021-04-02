Colorado Springs Firefighters Helped To Place Two Owlets Back In Their NestThe owls fell out of a tree so firefighters worked with CPW to place them back in their nest.

A Service Was Held Today To Honor The Life Of Tralona BartkowiakTralona's family held a small service today and plans to host a larger one for the public at a later date.

The City Of Denver Has Donated 13 Bison To The Cheyenne & Arapahoe Tribes In OklahomaThey city usually auctions off the bison but a new program will now donate them to area tribes to help repopulate herds.

Temps Way Above Normal Through Early Next WeekMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

'Intermission Is Over': BDT Stage Reopens Friday Night In BoulderIt won't look quite the same as the productions we're used to seeing, but the BDT Stage opens its doors Friday night after being closed due to the pandemic.

The CDC Says People Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Can Now Travel Within The U.S. Without Testing Or QuarantiningPeople who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel within the United States without testing or quarantining. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

