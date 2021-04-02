DENVER (CBS4) — The general public can now sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado. Everyone 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine Friday when Colorado moved into Phase 2 of the distribution plan.
Coloradans 16 and older can now sign up for the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older can sign up for any of the vaccines. However, appointments are expected to go fast.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Buses Become Mobile Vaccine Clinics, Take Fight Against Pandemic On The Road
Big box stores offering vaccine appointments include:
However, it may be easier to use the website Vaccine Spotter to find openings across Colorado.
You can also sign up with health care providers such as HealthOne, Denver Health and UCHealth for vaccinations. For more information and to register, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1.877.268.2926.