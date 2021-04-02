DENVER (CBS4) – After a cloud-free day on Thursday things will be a little different today around Colorado. There’s a weak weather system over Arizona pushing a shield of cloud cover across the state. It made for a gorgeous sunrise Friday morning.
These clouds are mid and high-level, meaning they are too high off the ground to create rain or snow for most of us. However a few spots in southern Colorado could get a passing shower before skies clear up tonight.
The weather headline this weekend will be record high temperatures possible with widespread 70s and 80s expected in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. Our mountains will see readings each afternoon in the 50s and 60s.
Outside of that stray chance for a few showers today in southern Colorado it’ll be dry statewide through at least Monday. While that is great news if you hope to get outside just don’t forget about our ongoing drought and the elevated fire danger.
Looking ahead beyond the 5-Day forecast it does appear we start to cool down sometime during the middle of next week with highs closer to where they should be for this time of year. We may also see a little rain or snow come back into the picture around Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.