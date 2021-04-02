ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged assault and domestic violence. Michael Ortega, 50, has an active warrant for his arrest.
Investigators said Ortega removed his GPS tracking device while on pretrial supervision. Ortega’s last known location was in the 9400 block of Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster.
Ortega is six feet tall, 155 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him or know where he is, call 911.