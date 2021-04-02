DENVER (CBS4) – A spokesman for AAA Colorado says it is exciting news for the travel industry: people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now travel within the United States without testing or quarantining. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That means more people could travel internationally this year but experts say they will still need to be cautious and that means still getting tested. Some countries require testing within a certain period of time before arriving.

AAA Colorado expects the demand for travel will not keep up with supply so that will mean planning and booking early. It also believes it will still be a year when many people travel by car, and that could make it a challenge to get a rental car.

Still, the travel group is cautiously optimistic.

“The traveling industry is barely survived this crisis,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado, “(We’re still working to survive and guidance like this helps, but I caution folks who hear this and read about this and see this (against) believing that this is the end of the coronavirus.”

The demand built up since 2020 will likely keep the travel industry busy through the next few years.

The CDC says no matter where you’re headed, you should always wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.