'Everybody Should Be Cautious': Colorado Doctor Watching How Young Teens React Pfizer VaccinePromising news from Pfizer, a recent study shows its vaccine is safe for children ages 12 to 15 years, however, it's still awaiting to clear FDA approval.

Weld County Health Asking For Volunteers At COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicsWeld County's Health Department is putting out a call for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Study: Ionization Air Purifiers May Create Harmful PollutantsResearchers suggest that one popular type of air purifier can actually create harmful pollutants.

'College Students Don't Have Superhuman Immunity': Dr. Dave Hnida Points Out Benefits Of Universities Requiring COVID VaccinationRutgers University became the first in the nation to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations in order to attend classes on campus. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed the decision on CBSN Denver during his weekly question and answer session.

Coloradans Likely To Face Long Wait Times For COVID VaccineAs Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast.

Capped Crowds At Red Rocks Could Hit The Right Notes With Local BandsFans holding tickets for canceled shows may get priority purchasing opportunities for re-scheduled dates.